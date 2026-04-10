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Paramount Resources Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:49 AM EST - Paramount Resources Ltd.: Has acquired $275,000 in principal amount of 12.0% secured convertible debentures of Canadian Premium Sand Inc. The acquisition was made as part of a private placement completed by CPS on April 9. Paramount Resources Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.43 at $27.66.
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