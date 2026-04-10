MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Wealth Minerals Provides Corporate Update

April 10, 2026 10:30 AM EDT | Source: Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth") provides a corporate update.

CEO Statement

Henk van Alphen, CEO of Wealth Minerals, said: "The lithium landscape globally and in Chile is rapidly advancing due to higher lithium prices and a positive regulatory stance within Chile. The Wealth team has been busy as new interest from potential strategic partners in our assets is picking up. The appointment of a new director and a new legal team is directly tied to the corporate development plans of the Company. All together, these milestones reinforce our long-term commitment to Chile and to the responsible development of strategic lithium resources."

General Corporate Update

Wealth maintains ongoing engagement with local indigenous communities in several project areas, with a focus on transparency and long-term collaboration. The Company's Kuska Project development subsidiary Kuska Minerals SpA (see press release of July 14, 2025) is operating smoothly with regular Board of Director meetings with representatives from Wealth and the Quechua Indigenous Community of Ollagüe attending to manage the affairs of the Kuska Project. Regarding the Kuska Project, the Company is also expecting to engage in a Special Lithium Operation Contract (CEOL) with the State of Chile, which would grant Kuska Minerals SpA full rights to further developing such project into an operation.

Wealth is actively evaluating potential strategic partnerships for its projects, including discussions with international counterparties regarding capital investment, technical collaboration, and long-term off-take agreements.

The Company continues to prioritize the use of Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technologies combined with brine reinjection, aiming to minimize environmental impact and water consumption. Management has maintained key relationships with technology providers who were instrumental in the development of the Kuska Project PEA (see press release of January 4, 2024).

Appointment of New Director, Kevin Nishi

The Company has appointed Mr. Kevin Nishi, former audit partner at Smythe LLP for 28 years, as an independent director. During his tenure at Smythe LLP, his main focus was the audit of public companies listed on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange and in the U.S. During that time, he was also the engagement partner for several private companies and in his early career, conducted several business valuations and completed litigation support engagements. Mr. Nishi currently sits on two public company boards, Alaska Silver Corp. and Outcrop Silver & Gold Inc., and has held independent board positions with several other Canadian issuers over the years. Mr. Nishi is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has a BBA from Simon Fraser University.

Engagement of New Corporate Counsel

The Company has engaged DLA Piper as its new corporate counsel. DLA Piper is one of the world's largest and most prominent global law firms with more than 90 offices in over 40 countries spanning the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The firm employs approximately 4,800 lawyers and generates multi-billion-dollar annual revenue (ranking among the top three highest-grossing law firms globally in 2024). David Reid of DLA Piper will represent the Company. Mr. Reid is a senior partner at DLA Piper (Canada) LLP, based in the Vancouver office, where he serves as Global Co-Chair of the firm's Mining Sector, providing strategic advice on large-scale national and international transactions in the mining and natural resources industries.

Stock Option Grant

Pursuant to the Company's Amended 2004 Incentive Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase up to 11,700,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options are exercisable on or before April 10, 2028 at a price of $0.10 per share.

Private Placement Clarification

Pursuant to the Company's news releases dated January 12, January 26, February 3 and February 25, the Company wishes to clarify the terms of the finder's warrants, whereby all finder's warrants issued pursuant to the financing are non-transferable at an exercise price of $0.12 and expire two years from closing.

About Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Wealth is a mineral resource company with interests in Canada and Chile. The Company's focus is the acquisition and development of lithium projects in South America.

The Company opportunistically advances battery metal projects where it has a peer advantage in project selection and initial evaluation. Lithium market dynamics and a rapidly increasing metal price are the result of profound structural issues with the industry meeting anticipated future demand. Wealth is positioning itself to be a major beneficiary of this future mismatch of supply and demand. In parallel with lithium market dynamics, Wealth believes other battery metals will benefit from similar industry trends.

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's website ( ) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

WEALTH MINERALS LTD.

"Hendrik van Alphen"

Hendrik van Alphen

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Marla Ritchie, Michael Pound or Henk van Alphen

Phone: 604-331-0096 or 604-638-3886

For all Investor Relations inquiries, please contact:

John Liviakis

Liviakis Financial Communications Inc.

Phone: 415-389-4670

For all Public Relations inquiries, please contact:

Nancy Thompson

Vorticom, Inc.

Office: 212-532-2208 | Mobile: 917-371-4053

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement, timing and cost of exploration programs, anticipated exploration program results, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves, the Company's expectation that it will be able to enter into agreements to acquire interests in additional mineral projects, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including TSXV acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.







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Source: Wealth Minerals Ltd.