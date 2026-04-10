Government Simplifies Public Procurement Rules To Protect Critical Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

“Given the constant threat of shelling, traditional open bidding procedures can take a long time. The adopted changes will allow for the rapid restoration of damaged equipment, the construction of new distributed generation facilities, and the provision of backup power for cities' life support systems,” the statement reads.

In particular, the option to enter into direct contracts for the implementation of pilot projects involving the construction and repair of critical infrastructure facilities in the fuel and energy and housing and utilities sectors has been extended until October 15, 2026.

The list of procurements under direct contracts has been expanded, as it now includes not only power equipment such as generators, cogeneration units, and transformers, but also work and services related to their installation and physical protection.

Separately, the possibility of prompt technical maintenance of cogeneration units is provided for, which should prevent prolonged disruptions in heat and electricity supply due to bureaucratic delays.

Kirovohrad region leads in roadwork progress –

At the same time, all procurements will be conducted in accordance with transparency principles, and information about contracts will be published in the Prozorro system, though sensitive data will not be disclosed for security reasons.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated 12.85 billion hryvnias to prepare 209 critical infrastructure facilities in frontline and Kyiv regions for winter.

Later, the government allocated an additional 9.2 billion for regional resilience plans.

Photo: CMU