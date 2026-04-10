Baltic States Reject Russian Claims Of Providing Airspace For Ukrainian Strikes
“The Baltic states have never allowed their territories and airspace to be used for drone attacks against targets in Russia,” the statement reads.
The Baltic states officially refuted these accusations and clearly communicated this to the Chargés d'Affaires of Russian diplomatic missions in Tallinn (March 27), Riga (March 31), and Vilnius (March 27), the Estonian Foreign Ministry reported.
“Notwithstanding the official reaction, Russia has continued lying,” the ministry stated.
According to the statement, Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russia's full-scale war of aggression in full compliance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.
“Instead of continuing its malign information operation, Russia must end its war of aggression against Ukraine and fully withdraw its armed forces from all internationally recognized territory of Ukraine. Baltic States remain in full solidarity with Ukraine,” the Estonian Foreign Ministry said.Read also: Polish F-16s intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft in Baltic Sea
As reported by Ukrinform, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė on March 24 stated that a Ukrainian drone, intended to strike targets in Russia, had crashed on Lithuanian territory.
On March 25, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs confirmed that a Ukrainian drone carrying out a mission to attack Russian targets had crashed in the Kraslava region.
Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have no doubt that the cause of Ukrainian drones falling on their territory is Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and that these incidents should lead to increased pressure on Moscow.
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