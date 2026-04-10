Rancho Cucamonga City Council Information Page Launches To Help Residents Stay Informed

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"Current Rancho Cucamonga City Council. L-R Ashley Sticker, Kristine Scott, Mayor Denis Michael, Lynne Kennedy and Ryan Hutchison. David VanGorden is candidate for District 2 seat currently held by incumbent Kristine Scott."David VanGorden, candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2 the seat currently held by the incumbent Kristine Scott, states that residents have trouble finding information about City Council.

A new informational resource is now available to help residents better understand how their local government is structured and how to stay engaged with city leadership.

The newly published page on the Rancho Cucamonga City Council provides a clear, easy-to-navigate overview of council districts, current representatives, and meeting information. The goal is to make it simpler for residents to access basic civic details that are often scattered across multiple sources.

The page includes:



A breakdown of council districts, including District 2

Names and roles of current council members, including Kristine Scott

General information about how and when council meetings are held A simplified structure to help residents understand who represents their area

Local residents have expressed interest in having straightforward access to this type of information without needing to search across multiple websites or documents.

David VanGorden, candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2, the seat currently held by the incumbent Kristine Scott shared that providing clear, accessible information is a key part of encouraging community engagement.

“Residents often tell me they want to be more involved, but they're not always sure where to start,” said VanGorden.“Sometimes it begins with something simple-knowing who represents you, what district you're in, and when meetings take place.”

The page is designed to be informational and non-partisan, offering a general overview of the city's governing structure while helping residents become more familiar with local leadership.

VanGorden emphasized that informed communities tend to be more engaged communities.

“When people have easy access to information, they're more likely to participate, ask questions, and stay connected to what's happening in their city,” he added.

Residents click here for more information Rancho Cucamonga City Council

As Rancho Cucamonga continues to grow, access to clear and understandable civic information may play an important role in helping residents stay connected to local decision-making.

About David VanGorden

David VanGorden is a candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council, District 2 His campaign is focused on encouraging community engagement, asking common-sense questions, and providing residents with clear, understandable information about local issues and decisions.