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"Phoenix Home Remodel"Phoenix Home Remodeling has been included in a third-party listing published by Contractor Lists HQ identifying top general contractors in Phoenix, Arizona. The article compiles companies serving the Phoenix area to help homeowners begin researching remodeling professionals. The inclusion reflects Phoenix Home Remodeling's presence in the local market and places the company among contractors homeowners may consider when evaluating options for upcoming renovation projects.

Phoenix Home Remodeling has been included in a Contractor Lists HQ article identifying companies categorized as top general contractors in Phoenix, Arizona. The listing compiles multiple contractors serving the region and presents them as part of a broader homeowner research resource.

The article, published by Contractor Lists HQ, groups contractors operating in the Phoenix area into a single reference page. The listing is designed to help homeowners identify companies when beginning the process of researching remodeling services.

The full listing can be viewed here:

Third-party contractor lists are commonly used during the early stages of remodeling planning. They provide a high-level overview of available companies but do not typically include detailed evaluation criteria or project-specific insights. As a result, they are often used as a starting point rather than a final decision-making resource.

“Listings like this can help homeowners become aware of different companies in their area,” said a representative of Phoenix Home Remodeling.“From there, the next step is understanding how each company approaches planning and project execution.”

The Contractor Lists HQ article focuses on general contractors serving Phoenix and presents them collectively without ranking methodology disclosures. Inclusion reflects a company's presence within the local market and alignment with the platform's selection criteria.

For homeowners, the value of such listings lies in identifying potential contractors to evaluate further. This includes reviewing how each company structures its remodeling process, communicates project scope, and approaches planning prior to construction.

Phoenix Home Remodeling operates under a design-build model that integrates planning, design, and construction into a coordinated process. The company completes feasibility, selections, and 3D design before establishing final construction pricing. This approach is intended to provide homeowners with a clearer understanding of project scope before construction begins.

Additional details about the announcement can be found here:

Homeowners researching contractors often use multiple sources when narrowing down options. Listings, reviews, and company-specific information all contribute to the evaluation process. Understanding how a contractor plans and manages projects can play a key role in determining whether they are the right fit for a specific remodel.

About The Company

Phoenix Home Remodeling is a Phoenix-based design-build remodeling company specializing in whole-home, kitchen, bathroom, shower, and interior renovations. The company uses a planning-first process that completes design and material selections before construction begins.

The company serves homeowners throughout Phoenix, Chandler, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Mesa, Tempe, and surrounding areas.

The company publishes homeowner education resources intended to help individuals better understand remodeling decisions and avoid common industry challenges.

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