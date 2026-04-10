Digital Ascension Group Launches Platform To Handle LLC Formation And Crypto Trading In One Place

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New platform lets crypto investors form and manage LLCs without the banking runaround

Dallas, TEXAS, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ascension Group (DAG) is launching a platform that combines LLC formation, compliance management, and crypto trading under a single login. It's the first time these services have lived together in one product, and for people who've tried to set up a business account for a crypto-holding LLC, that's a bigger deal than it sounds.







Max Avery, CBDO of Digital Ascension Group

The short version: you can form a Wyoming LLC, get your documents, and connect a trading account, all without bouncing between three different vendors or waiting two weeks for paperwork to clear. Existing LLC owners can import their entity into the platform in under three minutes, and DAG takes over the registered agent work from there.

CEO Erin Friez built the platform around a problem DAG kept hearing from clients: banks and trading platforms are reluctant to work with LLCs that hold crypto. The platform's trading side is built on Uphold, with a card deposit fee of 2.99%, which undercuts most retail rates on the market.

"The ability to have a business account connected to where your LLC lives, plus buy and sell directly inside the app, is a massive benefit for our clients," said Co-Founder and CBDO Max Avery. "We know that getting banking and trading set up has been a real pain point for LLCs holding crypto. We built this to close that gap, and to do it for less than what people have been paying."

Pricing changed too. DAG dropped its LLC formation cost from $4,000 to $1,500. A flat $100 monthly fee covers ongoing compliance, annual state renewals, registered agent services, and full trading account access.

On the security side, the platform requires two-factor authentication, and sensitive identity documents get dual-encrypted before storage.

"Anything we consider sensitive is encrypted end-to-end at rest," said CTO Daniel Hoinowski. "For highly sensitive identity documents, we encrypt again right before storage. Even if someone managed to breach the system, those files would be unreadable."

Documents, including Articles of Organization, EIN letters, Operating Agreements, and W-9s, are generated automatically and stored in a central dashboard.

The platform is in early access now. For more info and to get started, check the following url:

About Digital Ascension Group

Digital Ascension Group is a multi-family office focused on digital assets for High-Net-Worth and Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals and Family Offices. Founded by Jake Claver and Max Avery, the firm provides comprehensive family office services including strategy, risk management, regulatory compliance and custody solutions. The firm bridges traditional financial practices with crypto and blockchain markets to help clients build and protect generational wealth in digital assets.

Press Inquiries

Max Avery

max [at] 307-243-3711



5910 North Central Expressway

Suite 1450

Dallas, Texas 75247