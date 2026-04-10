Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Medpace Holdings, Inc. Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
Medpace is a clinical contract research organization (CRO) focused on providing scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries.
The Medpace class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Medpace consistently oversold Medpace's projected book-to-bill ratio for fourth quarter 2025; (ii) Medpace knew or recklessly disregarded the impact that cancellations have on Medpace's book-to-bill ratio; (iii) Medpace frequently claimed that the projection of a 1.15 book-to-bill ratio for fourth quarter 2025 was reasonable and achievable and that cancellations were not a sign of a weak business environment; (iv) Medpace reassured investors that Medpace was not concerned about the lack of diversity in its pre-backlog; and (v) Medpace management stated that, despite the uptick in metabolic growth, Medpace's upside was broad-based and not isolated to any handful of studies.
The Medpace class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 9, 2026, Medpace released fourth quarter 2025 earnings results revealing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.04, well below Medpace's guidance. On this news, the price of Medpace common stock fell nearly 16%, according to the complaint.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
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310-692-8883
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