MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) AIONOS Highlights Enterprise AI Vision for APAC at GITEX AI ASIA 2026

SINGAPORE, Apr 10, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - AIONOS, a Singapore-based enterprise AI company backed by InterGlobe Enterprises and Assago Group, is making a strong presence at GITEX AI ASIA 2026, taking place from 9 to 10 April at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. The company's participation reflects its increasing investment in the Asia Pacific region and its focus on helping enterprises and public-sector organizations scale production-grade AI across key markets.

Positioned as one of Asia's largest platforms for AI, digital infrastructure, and innovation, GITEX AI ASIA brings together technology providers, governments, and enterprises to discuss the future of AI adoption across the region. At GITEX AI ASIA, AIONOS will showcase how its AI-native approach helps organizations move from pilots and experiments to systems of execution that are governed, measurable, and aligned with business outcomes in areas such as customer experience, operations, and cybersecurity.

AIONOS' Expansion in APAC

Karunjit Kumar Dhir, Executive Vice President, ASEAN & ANZ at AIONOS, said:“As a company focused on enterprise AI, GITEX AI ASIA is a key platform as we expand our presence across Asia Pacific. Being in Singapore allows us to work much closer with regional CXOs and governments who are ready to move from experiments to enterprise-scale AI programs. The focus is on very real conversations about how AI-led systems can remove friction from operations, unlock new growth, and build more resilient digital ecosystems across ASEAN and ANZ.”

Building an AI-First Operating Model for APAC

AIONOS' approach is rooted in applied AI, combining intelligent systems with human-in-the-loop oversight and clear governance from day one. By embedding AI across customer journeys and internal workflows, enterprises can automate routine tasks, reduce operational friction, and enable teams to focus on higher-value work.

For organizations in Asia Pacific, this means moving from isolated AI projects to an AI-first operating model built on strong data foundations, standardized architectures, and enterprise-grade governance. AIONOS is working with regional enterprises to design these systems end to end so that AI programs are measurable from day one and capable of scaling across markets and business units.

From AI Hype to Production-Grade Enterprise Systems

Arjun Nagulapally, Chief Technology Officer of AIONOS, added:“Events like GITEX AI ASIA matter because they separate AI hype from what actually works. Across Asia, enterprises are asking how AI systems and agents can plug into their existing technology stack, operate with human-in-the-loop safeguards, and deliver measurable outcomes in months, not years. At AIONOS, conversations at this event are anchored in that reality: industry-specific AI architectures, strong governance, and production deployments that are already transforming how organizations work, not just running as proofs of concept.”

At GITEX AI ASIA, AIONOS will engage with technology and business leaders on key topics such as AI governance, responsible deployment of enterprise AI, and the operating models required to embed AI into day-to-day workflows. The company will also share case study learnings on how enterprises can orchestrate multiple AI systems across customer experience, operations, and decision support while keeping humans firmly in control.

About AIONOS

AIONOS is a Singapore-based, AI-native technology company that builds and operates enterprise AI, powered by technology and delivered by teams with deep industry context. Every engagement is guided by four principles: outcome-based, domain-specific, human-in-the-loop, and enterprise-governed.

As a joint venture between InterGlobe Enterprises and Assago Group, AIONOS brings decades of industry and aviation expertise to enterprise AI, combining deep domain knowledge with modern AI engineering, data and AI services, AI-native customer experience, cybersecurity, and growth and MarTech capabilities. Its solutions leverage machine learning, generative AI, predictive analytics, and intelligent agents to build context-aware systems that automate processes, enhance customer engagement, and support better decision-making at scale.

AIONOS' vision is to equip enterprises with AI solutions that drive operational excellence and superior customer experiences. By aligning technology, governance, and change management, AIONOS helps organizations move beyond experimentation and unlock the next wave of AI-driven transformation.

About InterGlobe Enterprises

InterGlobe Enterprises is an Indian conglomerate with businesses across aviation, hospitality, logistics, technology, airline management, advanced pilot training, and aircraft maintenance engineering. Through its various companies, InterGlobe employs tens of thousands of professionals across more than 150 cities worldwide and has built a reputation for delivering quality and value in partnership with global brands. For more information, visit .

About Assago Group

Assago Group is a diversified conglomerate focused on sustainability-led investments across the energy, real estate, and financial sectors. Its portfolio spans ESG-conscious alternative assets, impact investments, public and private market investments, biofuel and sustainable energy initiatives, as well as the development and management of residential, commercial, and holiday properties. For more information, visit .

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