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BTC/USD Forex Forecast 10/04: Bottoming Pattern Builds
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Bitcoin continues to“hang in there" in general, despite the world being in disarray that the moment. This is perhaps a subtle signal to pay attention to.
I'm not necessarily putting a ton of money into Bitcoin, but I recognize that it may have something to say before it's all said and done. A break above $76,000 would be very.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade Bitcoin forecasts & predictions? We've shortlisted the best MT4 crypto brokers in the industry for you.
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