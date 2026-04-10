Trio To Stand Trial For Attempted Extortion Of Swiss Bank

The accused are alleged to have made their blackmail attempt in September 2024, demanding 61 bitcoins (around CHF3 million), otherwise they would releasse customer data. Journalists were sent several sets of data.

However, the bank refused to pay the money and filed a complaint with the cantonal police. Four people were arrested just one week later, including two former employees of the bank. The public prosecutor's office is now pressing charges against these two and a third man.

The suspicions against the fourth man have not been substantiated, a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office told Keystone-SDA.

The men are accused of attempted extortion, multiple breaches of professional secrecy and other offences.

The public prosecutor is demanding prison sentences of between 13 and 30 months for the three men. The trial will take place at Uster District Court at a date that has not yet been set.

Adapted from German by AI/mga

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