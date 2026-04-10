Firefighters Dampen Embers Of Swiss Forest Fire

The fire in Brusio was reported to the cantonal police on Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday, the flames had been largely contained and yesterday it was confirmed that the fire was no longer spreading. Since then, operations have been focused on completely extinguishing the underground embers.

According to initial reconstructions by the cantonal police, the fire started from an authorised fire pit for the disposal of waste wood, which had got out of control due to the prolonged drought and sustained wind in recent days.

Meanwhile, the Bernina railway line was reopened this morning between Poschiavo and Tirano, Italy. The service was interrupted when the fire broke out on the slope above the tracks. The road to Viano, which was closed during the most critical hours, was already reopened at noon on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Canton Graubünden issued a complete ban on open fires in all Italian-speaking valleys in Graubünden. A fire ban has also been in force in Ticino since March 26.

This content was published on Apr 8, 2026 A forest fire in the municipality of Brusio, in canton Graubünden, was brought under control by emergency crews on Wednesday morning.