Conscious Consumption Meets Halal

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – A presentation at the Anuga Select Brazil trade fair in São Paulo highlighted conscious consumption, increasingly sought by Western consumers, as a point of convergence with Muslim culture. Speaking on the topic at the 1st Halal Forum, held in the exhibition's Food Trends area on Thursday (9), was Alessandra Frisso, a professor at the International Halal Academy, who is also CEO of research institute H2R Insights & Trends and a director at the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce.

In her talk,“The globalization of information and communication in the conscious consumption of halal products,” Frisso discussed trends in the halal market, which comprises products made in accordance with requirements that allow them to be consumed by Muslims. This production follows religious principles, such as excluding alcohol and pork, among other rules that result in healthier and more sustainable products.

“It is a form of conscious consumption that addresses the entire production chain in a fairer way,” Frisso said, citing values applied throughout the process-from the outset to the consumer's table-such as valuing those who cultivate the products and ensuring respect for and care of animals.

At the same time, she noted a growing concern among consumers in general with physical well-being and mental health, with people seeking activities such as travel, spiritual retreats and the consumption of more natural foods. According to Frisso, this current movement aligns with the halal concept. She encouraged Brazilians to reflect on which convergences and strengths could help halal evolve into large-scale conscious consumption beyond its religious roots.

Her presentation also covered several other aspects of the halal market, including the young and connected profile of the Muslim population, communication and technological tools that facilitate consumption in line with Islam, the adaptation of major global brands to this market, the size and growth prospects of the halal economy, and Brazil's role as a halal supplier.

The forum offered content over the three days of Anuga and was organized by the International Halal Academy, a strategic partner of certifier Fambras Halal, which also promoted the Halal Zone area at the fair. Frisso's talk was opened by Delduque Martins, executive director and secretary-general of the International Halal Academy and director of Projects and Institutional Relations at Fambras Halal.

At the end of her presentation, copies of the book Brazil and the Arab World: Business, Marketing and Expanded Economic Diplomacy, written by former president of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, honorary consul of Tunisia in São Paulo and CEO of H2R Insights & Trends, Rubens Hannun, were raffled off to participants. Hannun attended the event and took part in the distribution.

Read more:

Halal: opportunity to diversify exports

Translated by AI

Isaura Daniel/ANBA

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