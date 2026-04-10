Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Expected decline in sales due to limited product availability

10.04.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Expected decline in sales due to limited product availability

Porsche delivered 60,991 sports cars in the first quarter (-15 per cent).

The end of production of the 718 with combustion engine, the ramp‐up effect of the all‐electric Macan in the same period of the year before, and the discontinuation of tax incentives for electric and hybrid vehicles in the US all led to the expected decline in sales.

Porsche 911 remains highly popular (+22 per cent).

North America is once again the largest sales region with 18,344 vehicles delivered. Balanced sales structure despite economic and geopolitical challenges. Stuttgart. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG delivered a total of 60,991 vehicles to customers worldwide in the first quarter of the year (previous year: 71,470), representing a decline of 15 per cent. Key reasons include the end of production of the combustion-engined 718 model, the strong ramp‐up phase of the all‐electric Macan in the same period of the year before, and the discontinuation of tax incentives for electric and hybrid vehicles in the United States. At the same time, the 911 model range continues to be highly sought after by customers. In the first quarter of the new year, deliveries of the iconic sports car increased by 22 per cent year on year. Across all model lines, the derivative mix was well balanced, with a strong share of GTS, Turbo or GT models. Overall, Porsche maintained a balanced sales structure across its global sales regions. “Following the end of the combustion-engined 718 and the strong deliveries of the fully electric Macan at market launch, our figures are below the prior‐year level but are overall in line with our expectations. Strong demand for the 911 and the high proportion of top derivatives clearly demonstrate that the core of our sports car brand remains exceptionally strong,” said Matthias Becker, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG.“In the coming months, our focus will be on the market launch of the all‐electric Cayenne, which will be delivered to its first customers from summer onwards.” North America remains the largest sales region Among the sales regions, North America once again led the way with 18,344 cars delivered. Following an exceptionally strong period for deliveries the year before – also driven by the ramp‐up of the all-electric Macan – the region is currently 11 per cent below 2025 levels. The home market of Germany recorded 7,778 deliveries, slightly above the same period of the year before (+4 per cent). Europe (excluding Germany) delivered 14,710 vehicles in the first quarter (-18 per cent), mainly due to the strong ramp‐up effect of the all‐electric Macan in the previous year. In China, 7,519 vehicles were delivered to customers (-21 per cent). The decline was primarily shaped by the persistently challenging market environment in China and Porsche's focus on value‐oriented sales. In the Overseas and Emerging Markets, 12,640 vehicles were delivered, representing a decrease of 20 per cent. This decline is attributable to the end of production of the combustion-engined 718 and the successful market launch of the all‐electric Macan in the year before. Cayenne is best ‐ selling model in the first quarter Of all the model lines, the Cayenne recorded the highest demand with 19,183 deliveries (-4 per cent). The all‐electric version of the Cayenne will be introduced to markets worldwide in stages from summer onwards. Porsche delivered 13,889 units of its iconic 911 sports car in the first quarter, representing an increase of 22 per cent compared with the same period last year, further underlining Porsche's position as a leading manufacturer of sports cars. A total of 18,209 examples of the Macan were delivered, of which 10,130 were combustion‐engined variants. Porsche continues to offer this version in most markets outside the European Union. The production of the combustion‐engined Macan will continue until the summer of 2026. Deliveries of the all‐electric Macan amounted to 8,079 units. Overall, deliveries of the Macan model range declined by 23 per cent year on year, mainly due to the decline in the rate of the ramp‐up of electromobility, the market launch of the Macan Electric in the same period the previous year, and the discontinuation of tax incentives for electric and hybrid vehicles in the US. Porsche delivered 4,498 examples of the Panamera in the first quarter. The decline of 42 per cent is primarily due to the upcoming introduction of attractive 'Pure Editions' in the strong Chinese Panamera market from April onwards, resulting in a temporary product gap during the first quarter. The 'Pure Editions' were developed specifically for the Chinese market and feature particularly attractive interior and exterior packages. The 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman recorded 1,792 deliveries – 60 per cent fewer than in the prior‐year period. Production of the 718 series ended in October last year. Porsche delivered 3,420 examples of the Taycan in the first quarter, representing a decline of 19 per cent. Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, Matthias Becker said:“We have taken the limited product availability into account in our planning for 2026. Working closely with our global sales regions, we will consistently focus on managing supply and demand in line with our 'Value over Volume' strategy.” Porsche Deliveries January – March 2025 2026 Difference Worldwide 71,470 60,991 -15% Germany 7,495 7,778 +4% North America 20,698 18,344 -11% China 9,471 7,519 -21% Europe (excluding Germany) 18,017 14,710 -18% Overseas and Emerging Markets 15,789 12,640 -20% Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements and information on the currently expected business development of Porsche AG. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. They are based on assumptions about the development of economic, political and legal conditions in individual countries, economic regions and markets, in particular for the automotive industry, which we have made based on the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of publication. If any of these or other risks materialise, or if the assumptions underlying these statements prove incorrect, the actual results could be significantly different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation are based solely on the information pertaining on the day of publication. These forward-looking statements will not be updated later. Such statements are valid on the day of publication and may be overtaken by later events. This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or offer to exchange or purchase securities. 10.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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