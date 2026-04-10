Amirchand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd., Popularly Known As Aeroplane Rice Expands Its Global Footprint Plans Wholly Owned Subsidiary In Singapore

MENAFN - NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

As part of its strategy to strengthen its global sourcing and distribution capabilities, Aeroplane Rice proposes to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore. The subsidiary will serve as a strategic hub for expanding the Company's specialty rice portfolio and enhancing its international trade operations.



Singapore is one of the world's leading international logistics hubs, offering excellent connectivity to major rice-producing regions in Southeast Asia, such as Thailand and Vietnam. Through this subsidiary, the Company intends to expand its product portfolio by sourcing specialty rice varieties, including Jasmine Rice from Thailand and Vietnam, and Hommali Rice from Thailand and Vietnam, which are widely recognized for their premium quality and strong global demand.



The establishment of the Singapore subsidiary of AMIRCHAND JAGDISH KUMAR (EXPORTS) LTD. will enable the Company to develop direct relationships with suppliers and millers in Thailand and Vietnam, facilitating efficient procurement and strengthening supply chain integration from origin markets.



Aeroplane Rice already has a well-established overseas network, particularly in international markets where rice from these origins is widely consumed. With channels already active in these regions, the subsidiary will leverage the existing network to enhance sourcing efficiency, improve product availability, and expand the Company's offerings to its global customer base.



This strategic move is expected to provide several advantages, including:

Expansion of the Company's specialty rice product portfolio beyond basmati rice Improved access to premium rice varieties from Southeast Asian origins Strengthening of international trade operations and supply chain efficiency Better connectivity with global markets Enhanced ability to serve existing international customers with a broader range of rice varieties

The Singapore subsidiary of AMIRCHAND JAGDISH KUMAR (EXPORTS) LTD will function as an international sourcing hub for Southeast Asian rice varieties, supporting the Company's long-term vision of becoming a diversified global supplier of premium rice and FMCG products.



Amirchand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd. is a well-known producer and exporter of basmati rice and other FMCG products. It markets its products under the flagship registered and trademarked brand“Aeroplane”, along with more than 40 sub-brands across various product categories, including, but not limited to,“Aeroplane La-Taste”,“Aeroplane Classic”,“Ali Baba”,“World Cup”, and“Jet”.



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