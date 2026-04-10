Pakistan, Italy Pms Talk Recent Mideast Developments By Phone

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday spoke by phone with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni to discuss the latest regional developments.

The Pakistani News Agency reported that both sides expressed their deep concern over the ongoing hostilities in Lebanon and agreed on the need for coordinated international efforts to prevent further escalation and streamline lasting peace in the region.

During the call, the Italian Prime Minister commended Pakistan's successful diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire between the United States and Iran and to resume dialogue.

For his part, Shehbaz Sharif affirmed Pakistan's commitment to achieving peace and stability in the region, welcoming the joint statement issued by prominent European and international leaders in support of Pakistan's peace efforts.

The Pakistani capital, Islamabad, is scheduled to host delegations from the United States and Iran on Friday for negotiations aimed at reaching a final agreement.