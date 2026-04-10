Tasnim Denies Iranian Delegation Trip To Pakistan For US Talks

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Tasnim News Agency, citing an informed source, has dismissed reports claiming that an Iranian negotiating delegation has arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, describing them as false.

The source added that Tehran will not enter negotiations unless the United States fulfills its commitment to the ceasefire in Lebanon.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday night, citing informed sources, that an Iranian delegation had arrived in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, late that day for talks with the United States.

According to the report, the delegation was led by Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister, and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian parliament.

However, Tasnim News Agency reiterated in a report published Friday afternoon that such claims are“completely false.”

Quoting an informed source, the agency stated:“Reports by some media outlets claiming that an Iranian negotiating team has entered Islamabad, Pakistan, to negotiate with the Americans are entirely unfounded.”

The report further emphasized:“As long as the United States does not honor its commitment to the ceasefire in Lebanon and Israeli attacks continue, negotiations remain suspended.”

Earlier reports had suggested that Pakistan would host talks between the two sides following the establishment of a two-week ceasefire late Tuesday.

J.D. Vance, the Vice President of the United States, is expected to lead the US delegation in Pakistan.

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