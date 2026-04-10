Rajasthan Govt Committed To Zero‐Tolerance On Crime: CM Sharma

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 10 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday said that maintaining robust law and order, backed by a policy of“zero tolerance” towards crime, is a top priority of the state government.

He directed that investigations of First Information Reports at police stations must be completed within a stipulated time frame, with strict accountability fixed in cases of negligence.

He noted that timely justice and relief for victims depend on prompt action, and therefore, efforts must focus on preventing crimes at the earliest stage.

The Chief Minister was chairing a high‐level review meeting at the Police Headquarters on Friday to assess the law and order situation across the state. He instructed that clear roles and responsibilities be assigned to police officers to ensure accountability.

He also directed that daily public hearings be conducted at the local level and that district‐wise reports on crime categories and case disposals be regularly compiled.

Further, he mandated that Superintendents of Police conduct regular inspections of police stations, while Inspectors General of Police inspect SP offices. Senior officers were also directed to undertake regular field visits to districts. Reaffirming the government's commitment, Sharma stated that all necessary resources will be provided to strengthen the police machinery.

He ordered daily high‐level monitoring of cybercrime cases and stressed the importance of maintaining continuous communication with victims.

He also directed the provision of specialised training to police personnel on the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and effective cybercrime prevention strategies.

Additionally, he emphasised regular updating of electronic records related to First Information Reports, electronic First Information Reports, and charge sheets under the new legal framework.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan to eradicate narcotics trafficking and maintain strict vigilance in border areas. He also called for dismantling local networks of gangsters and organised crime.

Highlighting the broader role of law enforcement, Sharma stated that the police bear a significant responsibility toward society and that a strong law and order framework is essential for creating an investment‐friendly environment.

He urged police personnel to maintain courteous conduct with the public and to actively engage communities to strengthen policing efforts. He also directed increased participation of women in Community Liaison Groups.

During the meeting, it was noted that Rajasthan ranks third in the country in implementing the three new criminal laws. The average investigation time for rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences cases has significantly reduced from 107 and 103 days in 2023 to 42 and 40 days, respectively.

Police officials reported an overall reduction of 18.77 per cent in total reported crimes between 2023 and 2025. Category‐wise declines include: murder (25.68 per cent), dacoity (47.26 per cent), robbery (50.75 per cent), kidnapping (12.24 per cent), burglary and theft (33.75 per cent), and crimes against women (9.94 per cent).

Crimes against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have also decreased by 28.29 per cent.

Officials further informed that a Special Investigation Team has been actively investigating paper leaks and examination‐related frauds, including optical mark recognition manipulation, the use of dummy candidates, fake degrees, and fraudulent disability certificates.

As a result, no paper leak incidents have been reported in recruitment examinations during the tenure of the current government.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Sharma reiterated that the government is firmly committed to a zero‐tolerance policy against crime.

He noted that over the past 2.25 years, crime has significantly decreased across the state.

“Our objective is to instil confidence among citizens and create a strong deterrent against criminals,” he said.

Present on the occasion were Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma, and senior officials from the Chief Minister's Office, Home Department, and Rajasthan Police.

Inspectors General and Superintendents of Police from across divisions and districts participated via video conferencing.