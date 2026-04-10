Over 450 Youth Registered Under 'Nagaland-Japan Connect' Initiative: CM Rio ​

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, April 10 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday highlighted emerging global employment opportunities, noting that more than 450 youth have registered under the 'Nagaland Japan Connect 2026' initiative, with 65 candidates already receiving recruitment intent across sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, and shipping.​

Addressing the Deputy Commissioners Conference, the Chief Minister emphasised employment linkage, stating that skilling initiatives in the state are now closely tied to placements through job fairs and strategic partnerships.​

As of February 2026, over 73,000 applicants are registered on the Live Register, and efforts are ongoing to increase participation in placement‐linked programmes such as the Nagaland Japan Connect 2026 and the state‐wide 'Mega Job Fair'.

Rio reiterated the government's commitment to transforming human resources into an economic strength by ensuring that trained youth secure meaningful employment, both within and outside the state. ​

He added that convergence between departments, training partners, and financial institutions is strengthening linkages between skilling, entrepreneurship, and credit support under initiatives such as the Chief Minister's Micro Finance Initiative.​

The Chief Minister said the conference was timely to reflect on both the traditional and emerging responsibilities of Deputy Commissioners in an increasingly dynamic governance landscape. ​

He noted that core functions such as maintaining law and order, revenue administration, conducting elections, census operations, and supervising local governance systems remain fundamental and non‐negotiable.​

However, he pointed out that the role of Deputy Commissioners has expanded significantly over time to include effective implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes, disaster management, grievance redressal, and inter‐departmental coordination. ​

He emphasised that the position has evolved from being primarily regulatory to becoming facilitative and development‐oriented, with a strong focus on last‐mile delivery of welfare programmes.​

Highlighting the district‐level role of Deputy Commissioners, he said they lead various committees and coordination platforms, ensure convergence across departments, and act as a vital link between the government and the people, thereby making governance more responsive and inclusive.​

The Chief Minister also underscored the state government's commitment to transparency and meritocracy, citing the establishment of the Nagaland Staff Selection Board to ensure fair recruitment for Group‐C posts. ​

He further highlighted initiatives such as the Chief Minister's Micro Finance Initiative as part of broader structural reforms aimed at improving livelihoods and promoting inclusive growth.​

On skilling and workforce development, Rio stated that the Nagaland Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Mission has evolved into a demand‐driven and outcome‐oriented system aligned with key sectors such as construction, hospitality, transport, and IT‐enabled services.​

Rio reiterated the government's commitment to transforming human resources into an economic asset by ensuring gainful employment for trained youth, both within and beyond the state.​

On the financial front, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the state's fiscal position following the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission.

He highlighted a decline in Nagaland's share of central taxes and the absence of Revenue Deficit Grants for the 2026–31 period, both of which pose significant challenges.​