Complete Gurugram Water Channel On Priority, Says Haryana CM

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 10 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the work on the Gurugram water supply channel, being developed to ensure drinking water supply in Gurugram, should be completed at an accelerated pace.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting of the Standing Finance Committee regarding the remodelling of the Gurugram water supply channel.

He said the channel, to be constructed from the Kakroi head in Sonipat to the Basai water works, will supply 686 cusecs of water to Gurugram, which will be sufficient to meet the needs of the population up to 2050. Approximately Rs 1,993 crore will be spent on constructing the channel, which will be about 70 km long. The project will involve laying a fully underground pipeline, which will also help eliminate the problem of water theft.

The Chief Minister said the capacity of the supply channel should be increased to 1,000 cusecs so that a larger population can benefit from it over a longer period.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that Gurugram will also receive 500 cusecs of water from the NCR canal. In this way, Gurugram is expected to receive a total supply of 1,500 cusecs of water in the coming years.

Additionally, a separate provision of 389 cusecs of drinking water will be made for the Mewat region.

The Chief Minister directed that the project be executed in a transparent manner and adhere to high-quality standards, adding that no negligence will be tolerated. He described the project as a major and impactful initiative for the people and emphasised that it should be developed to global standards so that it delivers long-term benefits to the public.

The Chief Minister said the target has been set to complete this drinking water supply project within two and a half years. He directed officers to ensure continuous monitoring and to complete the project approximately three months ahead of schedule.

Noting that Gurugram's population is steadily increasing and the city has now grown into a megacity, he said it is the responsibility of the state government to ensure uninterrupted access to clean drinking water for all residents.