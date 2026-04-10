10 Pilgrims Rescued After Boat Capsizes In Narmada River Near Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga

MENAFN - IANS) Khandwa (MP), April 10 (IANS) A potential tragedy was averted on Friday when a wooden boat carrying 10 pilgrims capsized in the Narmada River in Khandwa district, as timely intervention by rescue teams ensured that everyone was saved without any casualties.

The incident occurred between“Omkar Math and Nagar Ghat” while the pilgrims were performing Parikrama (circumambulation) of the sacred Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, one of the 12 revered Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The devotees, all hailing from Ranchi in Jharkhand, were on a religious visit to the holy town.

According to Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rai, the boat struck a rock, causing it to overturn suddenly.

Speaking to reporters, SP Rai said that between Omkar Math and Nagar Ghat, the wooden boat struck a rock and overturned. All 10 pilgrims, hailing from Ranchi in Jharkhand, were wearing life jackets. They were rescued by State Disaster Response Force personnel and local divers. Thankfully, all pilgrims were wearing life jackets, which played a crucial role in keeping them afloat until rescue teams arrived.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, along with local divers, swiftly reached the spot and pulled everyone to safety.

Omkareshwar, located on the banks of the Narmada River, is a major pilgrimage centre that attracts thousands of devotees year-round, especially during festivals and auspicious occasions.

Boat rides for Parikrama are a common practice among pilgrims, but the river can be treacherous due to hidden rocks, varying water levels, and occasional strong currents influenced by releases from the nearby Omkareshwar Dam.

This incident comes amid recurring safety concerns at Omkareshwar's ghats.

In recent years, the Narmada River in this region has seen multiple drowning and boating mishaps, often attributed to underwater rocks, trenches, whirlpools, and fluctuating water levels.

No injuries were reported among the pilgrims, and they were provided with necessary assistance after the rescue.

The exact cause of the accident - whether due to strong currents, boat overload, or navigational error - is being investigated by the police and district administration.