Providity Technology Solutions Announces Acquisition Of Designfirst, LLC

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Providity Technology Solutions, LLC (“Providity”), a Salesforce consulting and implementation partner specializing in enterprise architecture and complex digital transformation programs, has announced the acquisition of Design First, LLC (“Design First”), a boutique Salesforce consulting firm known for its deep expertise in Salesforce CPQ, Revenue Cloud Architecture (RCA), and Logik–powered configuration solutions.

The acquisition, completed on April 1, 2026, follows more than five years of close collaboration between the two firms delivering complex Salesforce solutions for enterprise customers. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Through the acquisition, Providity expands its Salesforce customer base and strengthens its talent pool of senior Salesforce professionals, particularly in advanced CPQ, Revenue Cloud, and Logik configuration architecture, further positioning the firm as a top-tier Salesforce implementation partner.

As part of the agreement, David Shapiro, Founder of Design First, will remain actively involved in a consultative capacity for the next three years, supporting the transition and continuing to assist with strategic business development initiatives. Alex Delgado, CEO and Principal Architect of Design First, will join Providity in a key leadership role, helping guide the combined organization's architecture and delivery capabilities. All Design First professional services personnel will also join the Providity team.

This acquisition builds on a long-standing partnership between the two organizations, which began collaborating in 2020 on a Salesforce CPQ engagement with Cummins and most recently included a two-year CPQ, Logik, and Threekit visual commerce implementation with Club Car. In that engagement, Design First provided CPQ architecture and leadership for a 29-person Providity delivery team, helping transform Club Car's digital configuration and quoting capabilities.

“This has always been an ideal fit,” said David Shapiro, Founder of Design First.“For years, our teams have worked side-by-side delivering complex Salesforce solutions, and the alignment in both culture and delivery philosophy has been obvious from day one. Joining forces formally with Providity is simply the natural next step in a partnership that has already proven incredibly successful for our clients.”

“Joining Providity is an exciting next chapter for both our team and our customers,” said Alex Delgado, CEO and Principal Architect of Design First.“I'm thrilled to continue leading our Design First customers within the Providity model, where the depth of architecture, delivery talent, and operational scale creates tremendous opportunity. This combination opens the door to new efficiencies and innovation in an ever-evolving Salesforce delivery landscape, and I'm excited to help guide that next phase of growth.”

Providity founders Ben Lorenz and Marc Powell emphasized that the acquisition reflects the company's commitment to growth through strong partnerships and shared values.

“We've worked alongside David, Alex, and the Design First team for years and have consistently seen the same dedication to delivery excellence that defines Providity,” said Ben Lorenz, Founder of Providity.“Bringing Design First into the Providity family strengthens our capabilities in the CPQ and Revenue Cloud ecosystem and represents another step forward as we continue building one of the strongest Salesforce delivery teams in the industry.”

“Our services begin and end with our people,” said Marc Powell, Co-Founder and COO of Providity.“At the end of the day, customers put their trust in our team to deliver mission-critical solutions. We couldn't be more excited about the leap forward this represents for Providity-not only by bringing over the incredible talent from DesignFirst, but also alongside our recent merger with Square Blue Consulting. Together, these moves position Providity to deliver full-stack Salesforce programs while also guiding customers through the next evolution of enterprise technology as AI reshapes how solutions are designed and delivered.”

Because the two firms have already worked closely together for years, the integration is expected to be seamless for both Providity and legacy Design First customers.

“In many ways, this isn't a new relationship-it's simply making official what has already been a highly successful partnership,” Powell added.“Our teams already operate as one, and this step only strengthens our ability to serve our customers.”