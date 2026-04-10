2026 MUSE Hotel Awards Announces Category Winners Of The Year, Elevating Standards In Hospitality Excellence And Design

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The 2026 MUSE Hotel Awards has officially revealed this year's global winners for Season 1, recognizing outstanding achievements across two distinct areas of excellence: Hotel Performance & Guest Experience, and Hospitality Design.

With submissions received from over 30 countries spanning United States, United Kingdom, China, Turkey, Bulgaria, Canada, and beyond, the 2026 award reflects the continued evolution of hospitality as both a service-driven industry and a design-led discipline. As a global competition, the award evaluates entries without geographic limitation, ensuring that every hotel, resort, boutique property, and design studio competes on equal global footing.

“The MUSE Hotel Awards exists to recognize properties and design teams that operate at an international standard,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA).“This year's winners demonstrate that excellence in hospitality is not defined by location, but by execution. The level of precision, service innovation, and design refinement we've seen confirms that global hospitality continues to advance further.”

2026 Featured Winners (Season 1)

Among hundreds of distinguished submissions, the award features a diverse group of internationally recognized hotels, resorts, boutique properties, and design firms reflecting elevated standards across the hospitality landscape.

Featured winners include LOTTE HOTEL YANGON, City of Dreams, Mediterranean, Ayers Rock Resort, The Jay, Autograph Collection, Grand Hotel Therme, Kimpton Ashbel New York-Park Avenue, and Grand Hotel Sveti Vlas, along with collaborative projects submitted by hospitality professionals and design teams behind landmark properties worldwide, such as The Vanguard Ann Arbor, Autograph Collection by Marriott, Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, Colony Club, a Luxury Collection Resort, Barbados, NEW JAPAN UMEDA/CAPSULE INN OSAKA, and more.

A full list of Platinum, Gold, and Silver hotel award winners across all categories is available at:

winner.

Judging Process & Global Jury Authority

All entries were evaluated through a blind judging process conducted by an international panel of hospitality leaders, architects, designers, and industry professionals. Each submission was evaluated solely on merit, ensuring fairness and professional integrity throughout the evaluation process.

Season 2 of the 2026 MUSE Hotel Awards Now Open

With the announcement of Season 1, the MUSE Hotel Awards has officially opened entries for Season 2, continuing its recognition of excellence in both Hotel Excellence and Hospitality Design.

Full category details and submission guidelines are available at: .

About MUSE Hotel Awards

The MUSE Hotel Awards is an international competition dedicated to recognizing excellence in Hotel Excellence and Hospitality Design. Through a transparent blind judging process and globally diverse jury panel, the program honors properties and design professionals that establish elevated standards across the hospitality industry.