Rajasthan: Narmada Water Reaches Sundra, Transforms Lives​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 10 (IANS) In a historic development, Sundra village, located along the India‐Pakistan international border in Barmer district of Rajasthan, has, for the first time since independence, received clean drinking water through household tap connections. ​

This milestone marks not only the arrival of a basic amenity but also the end of decades of hardship and the beginning of a new chapter of hope and dignity, confirmed officials on Friday.​

Established in 1734, Sundra was once among the largest Gram Panchayats in the country, spanning nearly 1,345 square kilometers. ​

Situated about 170 kilometres from the district headquarters, life in this remote desert region has long been shaped by extreme conditions and acute water scarcity. ​

Groundwater in the region has traditionally been highly saline, making it unsuitable for both human and livestock consumption. ​

Even government‐installed tube wells failed to provide relief, forcing residents to travel 15 to 20 kilometres to fetch potable water from neighbouring villages.​

The village also bears the legacy of displacement during the Indo‐Pak Wars of 1965 and 1971, when residents were evacuated due to its sensitive border location. ​

Since then, the community has endured both natural and geopolitical challenges. The long‐standing water crisis has now been addressed through the Narmada Canal‐based Drinking Water Project. ​

Water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River has travelled an extraordinary distance of 728 kilometres to reach Sundra. The project, implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 513 crore, aims to supply drinking water to over 200 villages.​

Key infrastructure includes 16 Central Water Reservoirs, more than 80 Elevated Service Reservoirs, and multiple pumping stations. ​

Despite challenges such as laying pipelines across dunes, power constraints, and security restrictions in border areas, the project has been completed. ​

For the residents of Sundra, access to tap water is transformative. Elderly villagers are witnessing access to clean drinking water at their doorstep for the first time.​

The shift is expected to significantly improve public health, reduce the burden on women, and enhance overall quality of life. ​

The arrival of Narmada water in Sundra stands as a powerful symbol of inclusive development, demonstrating that even the most remote regions can be transformed through sustained effort, planning, and innovation.​