West Asia Crisis: Centre Ensures Supply Chains Stay Resilient

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) The Government of India is continuing its proactive and coordinated response to the evolving situation in West Asia, with the Commerce and Shipping Ministries convening high‐level stakeholder consultations to address emerging logistics, packaging, and shipping‐related challenges impacting India's trade and export ecosystem, according to an official statement issued on Friday.​

Two important meetings were held, one under the chairpersonship of the Commerce Secretary and another co‐chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the Commerce Secretary, bringing together senior officials, port authorities, shipping agencies, Export Promotion Councils, industry representatives, and other stakeholders.​

The meeting, chaired by the Commerce Secretary, focused on challenges arising from disruptions in packaging materials and associated inputs. ​

It was observed that ongoing geopolitical developments can affect the availability and pricing of key petrochemical inputs, such as polymers and resins, leading to higher packaging material costs across sectors. ​

Industry participants highlighted the increase in prices of critical inputs, placing particular stress on micro, small, and medium enterprises.​

It was observed that supply chain stress, logistics constraints, and rising input costs can affect industries such as apparel, leather, telecom/optical fiber, and medical devices.​

Stakeholders, while complimenting the ongoing efforts of the Government of India, flagged the need for continued availability of critical inputs such as liquefied natural gas, helium, and petrochemical derivatives, along with early Goods and Services Tax refunds to improve liquidity.​

The Commerce Secretary emphasised the ongoing endeavour of the Government to ensure the uninterrupted availability of critical raw materials and maintain production continuity. ​

He emphasised the need for undertaking time‐bound assessments of key packaging inputs, including mapping domestic production capacity and identifying import dependencies.​

He mentioned that a structured monitoring mechanism to track export‐import trends and sectoral stress indicators will also be instituted weekly. Regular consultations with industry and Export Promotion Councils will continue to identify emerging challenges and facilitate timely interventions.​

The second meeting, co‐chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the Secretary, Department of Commerce, provided a constructive platform to address logistics and shipping‐related issues raised by stakeholders. ​

The meeting was also attended by the Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and other Customs officials, ensuring comprehensive and coordinated discussions.​

The Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, covered various issues, including documentation processes, back‐to‐town and transit cargo matters, benefits by shipping lines, air freight costs, railway concessions, and bunker fuel availability, reflecting a proactive approach to resolving operational challenges.​

Stakeholders were apprised of the current operational status regarding vessel availability, cargo handling, and transshipment. Smooth cargo movement was reported, with no major constraints observed, indicating system resilience.​

Following the meeting, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has directed all ports and terminal operators to take immediate action to enhance transparency and operational efficiency. ​

These measures include publishing concessions and waivers granted to cargo and vessels, reviewing bunker fuel availability, and expedited evacuation of stranded containers, reinforcing efficiency across the system.​

The Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs informed about various measures taken to streamline cargo clearance at ports. Issues relating to hazardous cargo were discussed positively, with Customs agreeing to examine specific cases relating to destuffing to further streamline procedures.​