ZC Board Hails Historic Men's T20 WC Performance, Successful Hosting Of U19 WC

MENAFN - IANS) Harare, April 10 (IANS) The Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Board on Friday lauded the senior men's team for their historic performance in the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup, where the side reached the Super Eights stage for the first time.

During a Board meeting held in Harare, ZC's top brass commended the team's campaign in the showpiece event co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Zimbabwe remained unbeaten in Group B, clinching notable victories over heavyweights Australia and hosts Sri Lanka.

“On behalf of the Zimbabwe Cricket Board, I would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to our senior men's team for a truly historic and inspiring performance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Reaching the Super Eight stage for the first time is a testament to the hard work, discipline and belief within the squad and the technical team,” said ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani in a statement.

By virtue of finishing in the top eight, Zimbabwe have earned direct qualification for the 2028 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which is set to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. ZC Board also expressed its satisfaction with the successful delivery of the 2026 ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup, which Zimbabwe co-hosted alongside Namibia earlier this year.

The tournament's hosting gained praise for its seamless organisation, facilities, fan engagement and hospitality towards teams and officials.“We are equally proud of the successful hosting of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 in partnership with Namibia.

“This reflects Zimbabwe's growing reputation as a capable and reliable host of major international cricket events. I would like to commend our management team and the Local Organising Committee for their professionalism, dedication and attention to detail in delivering a tournament of such high standards,” added Mukuhlani.