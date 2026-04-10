Melania Trump's 'Dear G' Email To Ghislaine Maxwell Re-Emerges After First Lady Denies Epstein Links

MENAFN - Live Mint) Just hours after United States First Lady Melania Trump denied any ties to Jeffrey Epstein, an email that she sent to Ghislaine Maxwell has resurfaced. The email, which was sent in 2002 with both the sender and recipient's identities concealed, was made public by the Justice Department when it released Epstein files.

The mail was addressed to“Dear G” and from“Love, Melania”. The contents of the letter showed the sender asking the recipient about their frequent travels and their time at Palm Beach, expressing eagerness to visit. The sender also requested a call upon the recipient's return to New York.

The letter read:“I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY.”

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Responding to the email, the recipient (G) informed the sender (Melania) of their inability to call due to their busy schedule. It read:“Sweet pea - thanks for your message. Actually plans changed again and I am now on my way back to NY. I leave again on Fri so I still do not think I have time to see you sadly. I will try and call though.”

Referring to those emails, Melania Trump said,“My polite reply to her email doesn't amount to anything more than a trivial note.”

It should be noted by the readers that Melania and Donald Trump had previously been photographed with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, but she said that she had met her husband independently two years prior to meeting Epstein.

What did Melania Trump say?

In a surprise statement Thursday, April 9, evening, Melania Trump denied any knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse, or that she herself was a victim of the convicted sex offender.

“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” she said, adding,“The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect.”

She said,“I am not Epstein's victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump.” Melania further added that "fake images and statements about Epstein and me" had been circulating on social media“for years now. Be cautious about what you believe: these images and stories are completely false.”

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“I have never had any knowledge of Epstein's abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant. Was never on Epstein's plane, and never visited his private island.”

“I have never been legally accused or convicted of a crime in connection with Epstein sex trafficking, abuse of minors and other repulsive behavior,” Melania Trump said.

Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving minors, but the scandal has repeatedly overshadowed Trump's second presidency.

(With agency inputs)