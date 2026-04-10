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MTY Food Group Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - MTY Food Group Inc.: Reported today financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2026 ended March 1, 2026 and declares a quarterly dividend of 37¢ per share, payable on May 15. Net income attributable to owners increased to $36.9 million, or $1.62 per diluted share compared to $1.7 million, or $0.07 per diluted share in Q1-25. MTY Food Group Inc. shares T are trading down $1.06 at $39.36.
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