Musical 'Story Of Donna' To Be Presented In Baku As One-Time Show

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre invites residents and guests of the capital to a unique cultural event.

On April 18, a one-time performance of the musical "The Story of Donna" will take place, inspired by the legendary work "Mamma Mia!" by Catherine Johnson, set to the timeless hits of Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of the group ABBA, AzerNEWS reports.

The project is implemented under the direction of Aziz Azizov. The production brings together talented performers on one stage, creating a unique creative tandem. The lead role of the charismatic Donna will be performed by Aliya Rahimova. The artistic vision and staging of the performance are handled by Margo Isma and Dilara Mursalova.

A special feature of the show is its live performance format: the entire musical is performed with live vocals only, delivering the authentic energy of ABBA's music.

Star cast: the production features the main cast of the Jam SS theatre studio.

A large-scale show: the audience can expect stunning, vibrant costumes and professional choreography that transform the performance into a true celebration.

"The Story of Donna" is not just a musical, but an immersion into an atmosphere of joy and love brought to life by music that has become a classic for several generations.

Tickets are available at:

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.