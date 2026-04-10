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Correction: Financial Calendar 2026


2026-04-10 09:31:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to the amended financial calendar, Nordecon AS's audited Annual Report for the financial year 2025 will be published in week 18 of 2026 (previously scheduled for week 17 of 2026).

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: ...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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