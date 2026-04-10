Qatar And UK Stress On Ensuring Security Of Maritime Routes, Freedom Of Navigation

MENAFN - IANS) Doha, April 10 (IANS) Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Friday met his British counterpart Keir Starmer in Doha, where both leaders discussed the latest regional developments following the recently announced ceasefire involving the United States and Iran.

According to Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed reiterated his support for the ceasefire announcement and stressed the urgent need to build upon it to prevent further escalation in the region.

“He emphasised the importance of ensuring the security of maritime routes and the freedom of navigation and international trade in accordance with the rules of international law, which contributes to maintaining the stability of the region and global supply chains,” the Ministry stated.

Sheikh Mohammed lauded the UK's support for Qatar and its cooperation in the defence field during the past period.

Starmer reiterated his country's solidarity with Qatar and emphasised the need to transform the ceasefire declaration into a permanent agreement that ensures security and stability in the region.

The ministry mentioned that both leaders also discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in the defence and economic fields.

Starmer is visiting the Gulf countries to meet with partners in the region and discuss diplomatic efforts to support and uphold the ceasefire in order to bring about a lasting resolution to the conflict.

"On the visit, the Prime Minister will make clear his government's commitment to de-escalation, and hold further talks on practical efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz following promising progress reported as a result of the ceasefire. As announced by the Prime Minister last week, the United Kingdom is continuing to lead the international effort, convening allies from across the world to ensure the Strait of Hormuz is reopened," read a statement issued by 10 Downing Street ahead of his visit on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the British PM met the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.

"The Prime Minister expressed solidarity with the people of the UAE and his condolences for the lives lost as a result of Iran's reckless bombardment. The leaders agreed that Iran's targeting of civilian infrastructure in the region was indefensible. The Prime Minister welcomed the ceasefire and urged that all sides work to ensure it is upheld and turned into lasting peace in the region," the UK PM's office stated.

Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, the leaders discussed the need to push to restore the free flow of goods to support global supply chains.

Starmer also met the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Manama, on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Starmer met Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, in Jeddah. Both leaders also discussed how the UK and Saudi Arabia could further deepen their defence industrial cooperation to boost capability and mutual security for the long term.