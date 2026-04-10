Satheesan Predicts 100 Plus Seats For Congress In Kerala Assembly Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Aluva, April 10 (IANS) Exuding confidence after what he described as the United Democratic Front's (UDF) most energetic campaign in over three decades, Leader of the Opposition, V.D. Satheesan, on Friday asserted that the alliance is poised to cross the 100 seat mark in the Kerala Assembly elections, riding on strong political groundwork and a visible anti-incumbency wave against the ruling LDF.

Satheesan said Kerala had recorded one of the highest voter turnouts in the country, adding that participation could have risen further had expatriates and students abroad been able to vote.

“This has been the most coordinated and spirited campaign by the UDF in 35 years. Sections that stayed away since 2005 have returned, and that shift will reflect in the results,” he said.

He maintained that the UDF's projections were rooted in data and past performance, pointing to consistent gains in bye-elections, local body polls and the parliamentary election.

The Opposition, he said, had undertaken a candid assessment after he assumed office and worked quietly to rebuild its organisational strength, efforts that translated into local body victories and are expected to culminate in an Assembly win.

Satheesan said a clean sweep in Ernakulam, Malappuram, Wayanad, Idukki and Pathanamthitta accounting for 43 seats was within reach.

“The rise in polling percentage has only strengthened our confidence,” he noted.

Targeting the ruling front, he alleged a“tacit understanding” between the CPI(M) and the BJP, claiming it was "exposed."

He also criticised what he termed“inhumane” media handling of senior Congress leader K. Sudhakaran, urging introspection within the media.

Highlighting the anti-incumbency sentiment, Satheesan said the UDF had, over the past three years, developed sector-wise alternatives in areas where the government had failed.

“There is a clear UDF wave across the state,” he said.

Taking aim at ministers, he claimed many remained confined to their constituencies, unlike in previous elections.

He also dismissed recent talk within the LDF about alternative leadership, including a woman or young Chief Minister, as an admission of likely defeat.

“They fought projecting 'Pinarayi 3'; the shift in narrative shows uncertainty,” he said.

Alleging large-scale misuse of government resources, Satheesan claimed crores were spent on publicity, including Rs 15 crore on social media campaigns.

“Kerala has not seen such excessive use of state machinery in elections before,” he added.