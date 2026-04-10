Millicom (Tigo) Strengthens Regional Connectivity In Central America Through Strategic Agreement With Trans Americas Fiber System

Luxembourg, 10 April 2026 –Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”), a leading telecommunications company in Latin America, today announced a long-term commercial agreement with Trans Americas Fiber System (TAFS), a next-generation digital infrastructure provider, to expand and strengthen its international network infrastructure and resilience across Central America.

As part of this partnership, Millicom will enhance its international capacity through TAFS' open-access, carrier-neutral platform, reinforcing its ability to meet the region's rapidly growing demand for reliable, high-capacity digital services. The initiative supports Millicom's continued investment in infrastructure to drive access, economic development, and digital inclusion across the region.

The TAM-1 system is a next-generation subsea fiber optic network spanning approximately 7,000 kilometers, designed to establish direct links between the United States, the Eastern Caribbean, Central America, and South America (Colombia), with each fiber pair supporting a minimum of 18Tbps of capacity. The system comprises two complementary segments: a northern system connecting Hollywood, Florida with Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras, and a southern system anchored by main trunk from Vero Beach, Florida to St. Croix (U.S. Virgin Islands), with connections to Puerto Rico and branches extending to Panama, Costa Rica, and Colombia.

Through this infrastructure, Millicom will benefit from increased route diversity, enhanced redundancy, improved network resilience, and greater scalability-key elements to ensure consistent, low-latency service for operators, enterprises, governments, and end users across multiple markets.

"It is an honor to support Millicom as they further strengthen their service infrastructure across Central America," said Julio Bran, CEO of TAFS. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in delivering world-class, future-ready solutions across the region. By providing scalable, high-performance access, we aim to help enable economic development, digital inclusion, and long-term technological progress in Central America," he concluded.

"We are excited to announce our strategic involvement in TAM-1, part of the Trans Americas Fiber System-a cutting-edge submarine cable designed to transform communications across the Americas. This platform will link North, Central, and South America as well as the Caribbean in one unified, high-capacity platform that replaces aging infrastructure and meets the growing demand for bandwidth," said Alejandro Guerrero, VP of Strategic Operations & Wholesale Solutions, adding "Our commitment is clear: to provide resilient, future-ready service that empowers our customers to innovate, expand, and thrive in a digital-first world”.

Together, TAFS and Millicom will deliver a comprehensive digital solution that supports Central America's digital transformation, unlocking new opportunities for innovation, education, healthcare, and economic development.

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