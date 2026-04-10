Lighthouse Exteriors Alerts Michigan Residents To April 2026 Code Changes

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Starting April 2026, key requirements include mandatory ice and water shield protection extending at least twenty-four inches inside the exterior wall line on all roof installations. Corrosion-resistant flashing is now required at all roof-wall intersections, with valley flashing at a minimum of twenty-four inches wide.

Madison Heights, MI - April 10, 2026 - Lighthouse Exteriors cited findings that showed Michigan's updated construction International Building Code from 2021 is effective as of April 13, 2026. These changes bring stricter roofing standards that apply to every roof replacement or major roof repair across the state. Lighthouse Exteriors CEO Martino Montalto made the announcement.

Key requirements include mandatory ice and water shield protection extending at least twenty-four inches inside the exterior wall line on all roof installations. Corrosion-resistant flashing is now required at all roof-wall intersections, with valley flashing at a minimum of twenty-four inches wide.

Attic ventilation must meet a 1:150 ratio, and Michigan's Climate Zones five and six require a minimum of R-49 insulation for low-slope roofs. Homes with two or more existing roof layers must be stripped to the deck before replacement.

Unfortunately, the code changes arrive alongside the five to eight percent price increase from major manufacturers, driven in part by the 50% tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum.

“We are honored to better protect Michigan homes from ice damage and energy loss because of our strong knowledge of these new standards. Most notably, as our area enters peak storm season, and after last month's severe weather outbreak, it is essential to advise homeowners who sustained damage to schedule inspections promptly, as insurance claims as well as repair timelines are directly affected by these new requirements,” said Montalto.

Headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan, Lighthouse Exteriors is a family-owned home improvement company specializing in roofing, siding, and concrete services. Founded in 2004 as Complete Concrete Services, later operating as Martino Home Improvements, Lighthouse Exteriors rebranded to reflect its commitment to guiding homeowners through every step of the exterior improvement process.

With more than two decades of experience, Lighthouse Exteriors serves Southeast Michigan with personalized solutions built on integrity, craftsmanship, and exceptional customer service.

For more information, go to our website, call (248) 264-3106, or visit us at 1458 E. Lincoln Ave, Madison Heights, MI 48071.