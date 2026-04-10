Honorary Consul In Monaco: Ukraine's Reconstruction Already Underway

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an exclusive comment to Ukrinform by Alexander Karakkini, Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Monaco, who has held this position since January 2026.

“My message to Monaco's international investor community is simple and clear: supporting Ukraine today means combining financial performance, ethical responsibility, and a long-term European strategic vision. The reconstruction has already begun. The question is not whether to invest in Ukraine, but whether to be among those who helped shape its future,” emphasizes the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Monaco.

Alexander Karakkini also emphasizes that his daily work consists of maintaining reliable contact with every Ukrainian who needs help or support, because“behind every administrative file is a person who has left everything behind.”

“At the institutional level, Monaco has adopted a temporary protection scheme for displaced Ukrainian citizens, guaranteeing them access to social rights and emergency assistance,” noted the Honorary Consul. According to him, approximately 319 Ukrainians reside in the country-primarily entrepreneurs and highly qualified specialists.

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The Monaco Red Cross plays a vital role in supporting Ukrainians, assisting with document processing at the police station, financial aid from the Department of Social Welfare, French language instruction, direct assistance, and psychological support.

The Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Monaco is the president of the association“Les Amis de l'Ukraine” (“Friends of Ukraine”), which coordinates humanitarian initiatives and develops cultural partnerships that ensure Ukraine's visibility and presence in Monaco's public life, and is actively preparing the groundwork for reconstruction projects that will link Monaco's financial and business community with Ukraine's future.

As a reminder, Ukraine has officially expanded its consular presence in the United States by opening an honorary consulate in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Carl Algren, a well-known American volunteer and advocate for Ukraine's interests, has been appointed honorary consul.

Photo courtesy of Alexander Karakkini