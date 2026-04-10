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Patrick M. Shober
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Postdoctoral Fellow in Planetary Sciences, NASA
I am a planetary scientist studying small bodies (asteroids, comets, meteoroids) in our solar system. I complete my Ph.D. at Curtin University in 2022 and I am currently at NASA Johnson Space Center.Experience
- 2024–present NASA Postdoctoral Fellow, NASA Johnson Space Center 2022–2024 Marie Curie Postdoctoral Fellow, Paris Observatory 2021–2022 Astrodynamics Specialist, InTrack Solutions 2017–2022 Ph.D. Candidate, Curtin University
- 2022 Curtin University, Ph.D. 2017 Case Western Reserve University, B.S.
- 2024 Next-Generation Meteorite Tracking: Leveraging Weather Radar for Global Detection and Recovery Role: PI Funding Source: NASA Postdoctoral Program 2022 MASSED: Cartographie temporelle d'arrivée des débris extra-terrestres dans le système Solaire Role: PI Funding Source: European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie grant agreement No 945298.
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