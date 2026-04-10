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Patrick M. Shober

Patrick M. Shober


2026-04-10 09:03:53
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral Fellow in Planetary Sciences, NASA
Profile Articles Activity

I am a planetary scientist studying small bodies (asteroids, comets, meteoroids) in our solar system. I complete my Ph.D. at Curtin University in 2022 and I am currently at NASA Johnson Space Center.

Experience
  • 2024–present NASA Postdoctoral Fellow, NASA Johnson Space Center
  • 2022–2024 Marie Curie Postdoctoral Fellow, Paris Observatory
  • 2021–2022 Astrodynamics Specialist, InTrack Solutions
  • 2017–2022 Ph.D. Candidate, Curtin University
Education
  • 2022 Curtin University, Ph.D.
  • 2017 Case Western Reserve University, B.S.
Grants and Contracts
  • 2024 Next-Generation Meteorite Tracking: Leveraging Weather Radar for Global Detection and Recovery Role: PI Funding Source: NASA Postdoctoral Program
  • 2022 MASSED: Cartographie temporelle d'arrivée des débris extra-terrestres dans le système Solaire Role: PI Funding Source: European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie grant agreement No 945298.

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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