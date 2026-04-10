Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Galiano Gold Provides Notice Of First Quarter 2026 Results


2026-04-10 09:03:29
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Galiano Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2026 Results

April 10, 2026 8:30 AM EDT | Source: Galiano Gold Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Galiano Gold Inc. (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) ("Galiano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will release its first quarter ("Q1") 2026 financial and operating results after market close on May 13, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the Q1 2026 results on May 14, 2026, at 7:30am PT.

Conference Call Details
Date: May 14, 2026
Time: 10:30am ET (7:30am PT)
Dial In: 1-647-932-3411
Toll-Free: 1-800-715-9871
Conference ID ID 9798035
Replay Link:

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed on Galiano's website: galianogold.

About Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company owns the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit .

Contact Information
Toll-Free (N. America): 1-855-246-7341
Telephone: 1-778-239-0446
Email: ...



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Galiano Gold Inc.

MENAFN10042026004218003983ID1110967132



Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search