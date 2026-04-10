MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Global Li-Ion Announces Private Placement, Debt Conversion and Stock Bonus

April 10, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. (CSE: LION) (" Global Li-Ion " or, the " Company ") is pleased to announce its intention to carry out a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.025 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $250,000. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a " Share ") and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one (1) Share for two years from the date of issuance (the " Exercise Period ") at an exercise price $0.10 per Share for the first year of the Exercise Period and at an exercise price of $0.20 for the second year of the Exercise Period. The Proceeds of the Offering will be used for business development and general corporate purposes. All securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month and one day hold period. Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the Offering, all in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Debt Conversion and Stock Bonus

The Company further announces that it intends to settle $105,872 of indebtedness (the " Indebtedness ") owing to arm's length creditors (the " Creditors ") through the issuance of an aggregate of 4,234,877 Units at a price of $0.025 per Unit (the " Debt Conversion "). The Indebtedness represents a portion of certain debts owing by the Company to the Creditors pursuant to a series of promissory notes (the " Notes ") executed by the Company in 2024 and 2025, such Notes having an aggregate principal amount of $286,700.

The Company further announces that, pursuant to the terms of the Notes, it intends to pay stock bonuses to the Creditors (the "Stock Bonuses"), in the aggregate amount of $80,762.50, through the issuance of an aggregate of 1,612,500 common shares of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.05 per share.

Completion of the Debt Conversion and the Stock Bonuses remain subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval and execution of applicable debt conversion agreements with the Creditors. All securities issued in connection with the Debt Conversion and the Stock Bonuses will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

None of the securities referenced herein have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Ambato-Arana Graphite Mine, Madagascar

The 3 forty-year renewable mining exploitation licenses that comprise the Project total 4,375 hectares (10,811 acres) are located in the vicinity of Andasibe in Toamasina Province in Madagascar, 20 km to the southwest of Sheritt's large-scale nickel/cobalt laterite open pit mine at Ambatovy and 15 km northeast of the town of Moramanga from which national highway RN2 connects with capital city Antananarivo (114 km) and Madagascar's main port of Toamasina (Tamatave) (240 km). Graphite was produced on the licenses, at a modest rate constrained by the technology employed on the licenses at that time, for roughly a century from 1910. Production was suspended by the previous owners due to a slump at the time in Global Graphite markets and with the deposits only partially mined. The deposits are now ready for larger scale exploitation with modern production techniques. They lie within the graphitic horizons of the highly prospective Manampotsy Formation and are associated with topographic highs that are exploited via free digging of lateritic ore and open pit mining, providing a lower cost exploitation without need for blasting. The graphite mineralization on the Project appears within well-defined north-south belts with interbedded graphite-rich friable layers. The geological layers of interest have continuity of several kilometres and exhibit a shallow dip angle. Sample data indicate good grade (up to 10% carbon content with some samples up to nearly 14%) and large flake (jumbo size) consistent with other nearby mines e.g. Gallois (Elate Graphite), Sahamamy & Vatomina (Tirupati Graphite) and DNI Metals' Vohitsara (DNI Metals).

Further information about Global Li-Ion is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, , on the CSE website, , and the Company's website, .

For Further information about the Company, please contact:

Jason Walsh

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp.

Telephone 604.608.6314

Email: ...

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the expectation that the Company will receive all necessary approvals to complete the Offering and Debt Conversion; the expectation that the Company will complete the Offering and Debt Conversion on the terms disclosed; and the intended use of proceeds of the Offering.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation: that the Company will receive all necessary approvals to complete the Offering, the Debt Conversion and the Stock Bonuses; that the Company will complete the Offering, the Debt Conversion and the Stock Bonuses on the terms and timing anticipated; and that the proceeds from the Offering will be used as anticipated.

Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: that the Company will not receive the necessary approvals to complete the Offering, the Debt Conversion or the Stock Bonuses; that the Company will not complete the Offering, the Debt Conversion or the Stock Bonuses on the terms disclosed, or at all; that the Company will not use the proceeds received from the Offering as expected; that the Company will not yield results from its mineral properties; changes in the Company's business plans, including its planned exploration programs; that the Company may incur unanticipated costs; that the Company's operations could be adversely affected by possible future government legislation policies and controls or by changes in applicable laws and regulations. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date they were originally made. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE. SERVICES

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Source: Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp