Kanhaiya Kumar Calls Amit Shah 'Biggest Infiltrator' In Assam Rally

Kanhaiya Kumar's 'Infiltrator' Remark

In a video that has surfaced online, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, during a poll campaign rally in Assam's Bongaigaon on April 5, is heard purportedly making a controversial statement about infiltration, a political issue in the north-eastern State.

Addressing a rally in Bongaigaon ahead of polling in Assam, Kumar also declared that the "biggest infiltrator" has come from Gujarat. He further asserted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, need to be "chased out" of Assam to protect the state's interests.

"...All thieves have gathered together and joined the BJP. The head of these thieves is the father of Jay Shah. A journalist told me that infiltration is an issue, I said that the biggest infiltrator has come from Gujarat and he needs to be chased out of here along with Himanta Biswa Sarma..." Kumar said.

BJP's Stance on Infiltration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders have frequently attacked the Congress in their poll campaigns stating that the BJP will not allow Assam to become an "infiltrator-dominated region".

Kharge's Remarks on Gujarat and Regret

Kanhaiya Kumar's remarks come in the wake of a political row which erupted after Congress president during a poll campaign in Keralam's Idukki district ahead of the Assembly elections, sought to make a comparison between people in Keralam and in Gujarat as he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Kharge said that the two leaders "can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or in other places" but not in the poll-bound state. "Don't misguide the people of Keralam. They are very clever, they are educated. Modi ji, Vijay (Pinarayi Vijayan), you both can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or in other places, but you can't fool Keralam people," he said. His remarks drew strong criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and ignited a nationwide political debate.

The Congress president had on Wednesday expressed regret over his remarks, which he said were "deliberately misinterpreted" and affirmed his respect for the people of Gujarat. In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "Some remarks of mine in a recent election speech in Kerala are being deliberately misinterpreted. Even so, I express my sincere regret. It was never my intention to hurt the sentiments of the people of Gujarat for whom I have always had and will continue to have the highest of respect."

Sarma on Assam Election as a 'Movement'

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarma described the election as a "movement" to safeguard Assam's culture, values and land, stating, "What we set out to do was not merely fight an election, but to turn it into a movement."

"Today, for the first time, our people have come out in unprecedented numbers -- voting shoulder to shoulder, matching and even surpassing our opponents in turnout. In many polling booths, participation is crossing 95 per cent. This is not ordinary. This is historic. Assam has risen above language and caste. Our people have voted with one clear resolve -- to protect our land, our identity, and our culture from illegal infiltration and demographic aggression," he said after polling concluded in the State on April 9.

Assam surpassed its highest-ever poll participation by recording 85.38 per cent in the polling held yesterday. Previously, the highest poll-participation in Assam was 84.67 per cent (2016 GELA), according to a press note from Election Commission of India. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)