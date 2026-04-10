Mathura Boat Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 10, Rescue Operations Intensify (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Mathura, April 10 (IANS) The death toll in the tragic boat capsizing incident in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district rose to 10 on Friday. Several people still remain missing as rescue operations have intensified.

The toll was confirmed by DIG Agra Range Shailesh Kumar Pandey, who said search efforts were underway to locate the missing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish over the incident, saying he was“deeply pained” by the mishap. Extending condolences to the bereaved families, he said,“My condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the incident“extremely tragic and heart-rending” and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He said instructions had been issued to concerned authorities to immediately reach the spot, ensure effective rescue efforts, and provide proper medical treatment to the injured.

“I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls, give strength to the grieving families to bear this immense loss, and ensure a speedy recovery for the injured,” he said.

The incident occurred in the Yamuna River near the iconic Kesi Ghat in Mathura when a boat carrying devotees capsized on Friday afternoon.

According to District Magistrate CP Singh, the mishap took place around 2:45 p.m. when nearly 30 people from Ludhiana were boating in two boats. One of the boats reportedly sank after colliding with a floating pipa bridge.

“So far, several people have been rescued alive, while search operations are ongoing,” officials said, adding that multiple teams of police, district administration, and divers have been deployed at the site.

More than a dozen people are still feared missing, and efforts are continuing on a war footing to trace them. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have prioritised relief and medical assistance for survivors.

Further details are awaited.