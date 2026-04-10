FIR Registered In Amity University Student's Alleged Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, April 10 (IANS) In a major development in the suspicious death of Amity University student Harshit Bhatt, the Noida Police have registered an FIR under murder charges, acting on a complaint filed by the victim's family.

The case falls under the jurisdiction of Noida's Sector-126 police station, where three students, who were reportedly with Harshit at the time of the incident, have been named in the FIR.

Police officials said a detailed investigation has been initiated to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred at a water-filled, pond-like pit in Noida's Sector-94.

Harshit Bhatt had reportedly gone there with three of his friends. During the course of entering the water or bathing, he drowned, leading to his death.

The incident had raised suspicions from the outset, prompting Harshit's family to demand a thorough and impartial probe.

The deceased's family has alleged that the death was not accidental and hinted at a possible conspiracy. They have levelled serious accusations against the three students present at the spot, following which police registered a case under relevant sections pertaining to murder.

Harshit's family members have also urged authorities to closely examine the statements and conduct of those present during the incident, asserting that crucial details may have been overlooked initially.

Police officials said that the three accused students will be summoned for questioning soon, and their statements will be recorded as part of the investigation.

Authorities will also rely on evidence collected from the site, along with the post-mortem report, to determine the sequence of events.

Investigators are working to establish whether the death was the result of negligence, foul play, or a premeditated act.

For now, the case remains under active investigation, with police examining all possible angles based on available evidence.