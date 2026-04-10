Rajasthan Govt Orders To Repair Dilapidated School Buildings Before Monsoon

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 10 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Friday directed officials to ensure that all dilapidated but repairable school buildings across the state are repaired well before the monsoon sets in.

A meeting to this effect was held under Rajesh Yadav, Additional Chief Secretary (School Education), to assess key schemes, activities, and pressing issues of the Education Department.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, he referred to last year's incident in Jhalawar, where the roof of a school building collapsed, killing seven children and injuring over 25 others, raising serious concerns about infrastructure safety in government schools.

The Additional Chief Secretary stressed that such incidents must not be repeated and called for time-bound action to identify and repair vulnerable structures. He also instructed officials to prepare and implement a comprehensive action plan for the construction of new school buildings wherever required, prioritising areas with unsafe or inadequate infrastructure.

During the meeting, Rajesh Yadav reviewed the progress of several flagship schemes and issued necessary guidelines for their effective implementation. These included Samagra Shiksha, the PM-SHRI Scheme, Free Uniform DBT, ICT Labs, Tablet Distribution, Gyan Sankalp, the Chief Minister's Vidyadan Fund, Braille Textbooks, Special Educators, Atal Tinkering Labs, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), Bal Vatika, Composite School Grants, Transport Vouchers, and Vocational Education.

He also reviewed the functioning of key institutions such as the Rajasthan State Textbook Board and the Rajasthan State Open School, along with the implementation of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme.

The Language and Library Departments were also assessed for their role in improving learning outcomes.

Reiterating the government's commitment to strengthening school education, he called for better coordination among departments and timely execution of all schemes to ensure quality education and safe infrastructure for students.

State Project Director and Commissioner Dr Rashmi Sharma, Joint Secretary Mahendra Kumar Khinchi, Additional State Project Director-II Ashok Kumar Meena, and other senior officials attended the meeting.