Renew Health Broadens Online Drug Abuse Treatment And Detox As Fentanyl Threat Intensifies In New Mexico

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As fentanyl continues to drive a surge in overdose risk across New Mexico, Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services is expanding its online drug abuse treatment and detox support to meet the growing need for immediate, accessible care. Through enhanced telehealth programs and outpatient services, the organization is working to ensure individuals can begin treatment quickly, without long delays or geographic barriers.

Fentanyl's potency and widespread presence have changed how addiction presents and how quickly it can escalate. In response, Renew Health has strengthened its telehealth substance use programs, allowing patients to access care from anywhere in New Mexico. These services include medical evaluations, medication management, therapy, and ongoing support, all delivered through secure online platforms.

“Access to care can make all the difference, especially with substances like fentanyl,” said a Renew Health representative.“We've expanded our telehealth and online drug detox support so people can take that first step when they're ready, not weeks or months later. Timely care saves lives.”

Renew Health provides a full spectrum of mental health and substance abuse treatment services, addressing opioid use, prescription drug misuse, heroin use, and other substance-related conditions. The organization's treatment model integrates Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), behavioral therapy, and personalized care planning to support both immediate stabilization and long-term recovery.

Specialized care pathways are available for different types of opioid addiction, including for patients struggling with prescription opioids, heroin, and fentanyl. Each program is designed to address the specific risks and challenges associated with these substances, with a focus on safety, symptom management, and relapse prevention.

Detox and withdrawal support have also been expanded to better serve individuals experiencing early-stage recovery challenges. Renew Health offers medically guided withdrawal management to help reduce discomfort and risk during detox, which can often be a barrier to starting treatment.

For individuals who require structured but flexible care, the organization provides an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), allowing patients to participate in regular therapy sessions while continuing to live at home. This option supports stability and accountability without requiring inpatient admission.

Medication-Assisted Treatment remains a central component of Renew Health's approach, using FDA-approved medications to reduce cravings and support long-term recovery. When combined with counseling and behavioral health services, MAT has proven to be one of the most effective tools for managing opioid use disorders.

In addition to telehealth services, Renew Health continues to provide in-person care through its clinic locations across New Mexico:

Renew Health – Roswell, NM

207 N Union Ave, Roswell, NM 88201



Renew Health – Alamogordo, NM

1900 E 10th St Ste 1, Alamogordo, NM 88310



Renew Health – Clovis, NM

809 Parkland Dr #B, Clovis, NM 88101



By combining physical clinic access with statewide telehealth coverage, Renew Health aims to reduce common barriers to care, including transportation challenges, scheduling conflicts, and limited local resources.

Individuals seeking help can contact Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services at 575-363-HELP, email..., or visit to learn more.



About Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services

Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services provides accessible, evidence-based care for individuals facing addiction and behavioral health challenges across New Mexico. Through a combination of telehealth and outpatient services, the organization delivers treatment that is responsive to real-world needs. Renew Health's programs focus on practical recovery, clinical support, and long-term stability, offering a path forward for individuals and families navigating substance use disorders.