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Baba Vanga 2026 Predictions Explained: Gold Prices, AI Job Risks And More
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Famous mystic Baba Vanga has predicted that by 2026, gold prices will go through the roof, money will lose its value, and the world will face a massive economic crisis. Here's a look at her shocking claims.Baba Vanga is known worldwide for her ability to predict what will happen in the future. A visually impaired woman from Bulgaria, many of her predictions have turned out to be true. Here, we explore her claims about the 2026 global economy, gold prices, and the challenges ahead.According to Baba Vanga's prediction, the world will face a huge money crisis in 2026. She said there will be major confusion with paper money and digital transactions. People will lose faith in banks because of their weaknesses, and global debt will pile up.Baba Vanga also predicted that when the economy crashes, investors will rush to buy metals. They will see gold, silver, and copper as safe investments. She claimed their prices will hit all-time highs. Silver and copper will become as important as gold. In fact, she said copper's value will rise so much that it will be called the 'new gold'.Wars and power struggles between nations will wreck the global economy, she said. Climate change, earthquakes, and natural disasters in 2026 will disrupt the global supply chain, causing prices to shoot up. Baba Vanga also warned that Artificial Intelligence (AI) could lead to massive job losses and completely change our economic systems.With many of Baba Vanga's predictions coming true, the steady rise in gold prices since the start of the year seems to support her claims. The stock market is unstable, and central banks have started hoarding more gold. This has also pushed up investments in metals.While many of Baba Vanga's predictions have been right, they should be seen as a guide, not a guarantee. Her prophecies were not written down; her followers noted what she said verbally. This raises questions about their authenticity. Still, there's no doubt that 2026 could be a major turning point for the world economy. (Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on astrological opinions, religious texts, and almanacs. Asianet News does not verify these claims. Our only aim is to provide information. Asianet News is not responsible for its accuracy, reliability, or consequences.)
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