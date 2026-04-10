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Fire Can Be Seen From 20 Kilometers Away: Pumping Station On Fire In Russia's Volgograd Region After Attack
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" stated this in a post, Ukrinform reports.
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