Jordan's "Sanad App Reaches 2.5 Million Users

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 10 (Petra)-- Data released on Friday by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship shows that the Sanad application continues to achieve notable growth in user adoption, with total users reaching 2.5 million.According to the ministry, 42 percent of citizens aged 16 and above who hold a national ID card have activated their digital identity through the app an indicator of the increasing reliance on digital government services across the Kingdom.The data also revealed that more than 400,000 new users joined the platform during the first quarter of this year, reflecting sustained momentum in digital transformation efforts.The "Sanad" app is available for download via major app stores, including the App Store, Google Play, and AppGallery, providing users with access to a wide range of government services through a unified digital platform.