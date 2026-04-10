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Israeli Drone Strikes Kill Three In Southern Lebanon, Injure Another
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Beirut, Apr. 10 (Petra)-- Three Lebanese were killed and a fourth injured on Friday in a series of Israeli drone strikes targeting southern Lebanon.
A Lebanese security source told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) correspondent in Beirut that Israeli warplanes have been carrying out intensive air raids since the morning on areas and towns across the districts of Tyre, Nabatieh, and Marjeyoun in southern Lebanon.
The source added that the strikes also targeted the vicinity of the Rashidieh Palestinian refugee camp in Tyre.
Beirut, Apr. 10 (Petra)-- Three Lebanese were killed and a fourth injured on Friday in a series of Israeli drone strikes targeting southern Lebanon.
A Lebanese security source told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) correspondent in Beirut that Israeli warplanes have been carrying out intensive air raids since the morning on areas and towns across the districts of Tyre, Nabatieh, and Marjeyoun in southern Lebanon.
The source added that the strikes also targeted the vicinity of the Rashidieh Palestinian refugee camp in Tyre.
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