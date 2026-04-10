Airia Partners With Performa IT To Expand AI Solutions Into Brazilian Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Partnership Brings Enterprise AI Platform to Latin America's Largest Economy

ATLANTA, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the leading enterprise AI management platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Performa IT, a premier Brazilian technology consulting and artificial intelligence solutions provider. This collaboration marks Airia's formal expansion into the Brazilian market, bringing its cutting-edge agentic AI platform to enterprises across Latin America's largest economy.

The partnership combines Airia's powerful AI platform-which enables organizations to safely deploy AI agents across their enterprise -with Performa IT's deep expertise in applied artificial intelligence, agile development, and digital transformation. Together, the companies will deliver tailored AI solutions that help Brazilian enterprises accelerate productivity, optimize processes, and unlock new business opportunities.

Brazil represents a significant growth market for enterprise AI adoption, with companies increasingly seeking secure, scalable solutions to integrate AI into their operations. Performa IT's established presence and proven track record with major Brazilian enterprises, including Grupo Pague Menos and Zeiss, positions the partnership for rapid market penetration.

"Expanding into Brazil with a partner like Performa IT represents a major milestone for Airia," said Elliot Smith, Head of Partnerships at Airia. "Performa IT's expertise in applied AI and their deep understanding of the Brazilian market make them a great partner. Together, we're bringing enterprise-grade AI capabilities to organizations that are ready to transform how they work and compete in an AI-first world."

Through the partnership, Performa IT will integrate Airia's platform into its comprehensive AI offerings, enabling clients to deploy AI agents that connect with their existing enterprise systems while maintaining security and governance standards.

About Airia

Founded in 2024, Airia delivers the industry's first unified enterprise AI security, orchestration, and governance platform, purpose-built to accelerate AI adoption. Airia guides the world's most innovative enterprises through their AI transformation journey by addressing the critical gap between rapid innovation and governance requirements-empowering teams to build and deploy AI agents fast while maintaining enterprise-grade control. Learn more at airia.

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