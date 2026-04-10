'Virat' Arrives In RCB Style! Maharashtra Couple Goes Viral For Son's Naming Ceremony As Fandom Meets Family Tradition

MENAFN - Live Mint) The craze for Virat Kohli went beyond the game of cricket after a Maharashtrian couple named their baby in on the Indian icon in a unique way during their son's naming ceremony. In a video that went viral on social media, the couple ditched the idea of conventional name reveal and instead went the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) way.

Posted by Gauri Mahadik, the video showed the couple and the baby dressed in traditional attires around a beautifully decorated stage. In front of them is a canvas, decorated with flowers for the special occasion. As the ceremony unfolded, both the parents untied the rope at both ends of the canvas, leaving the RCB jersey to unfold. In case Virat's no.18 RCB jersey.

It wasn't just about the name, but also carried the weight of admiration for one of the most iconic cricketers the world has ever seen. The name also evoked passion, determination, leadership and an unrelenting drive for success. The clip went viral in no time. In four days, it has got 2.3m views.

The fans also reacted on the video.“Best naming ceremony ever that I have seen,” wrote one user.“Absolutely love this, so wholesome!" another said. The couple also tagged Virat and hi wife Anushka Sharma on the video.

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