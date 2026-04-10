Samsung Launches Galaxy A57 5G And Galaxy A37 5G In The UAE With Upgraded Awesome Intelligence

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G are now officially available in the UAE with a sleek design, powerful camera, and upgraded capabilities at an Awesome price
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – April, 2026 – Samsung Gulf Electronics today announced that Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G are now available in the UAE. Bringing Samsung's newest mobile innovations, including upgraded Awesome Intelligence, to more users, the latest Galaxy A series reflects Samsung's commitment to expanding intuitive AI experiences across more devices to help simplify everyday tasks.
With meaningful upgrades across performance, camera, display, durability and security, Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G are built around the experiences users rely on every day. Offering up to six generations of OS upgrades and long-term security support, the new Galaxy A series is designed to last, with Galaxy A57 5G leading the lineup through a slimmer design and more advanced AI-powered capabilities.
“Across the UAE, we are seeing growing demand for smartphones that feel more intelligent, intuitive, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life,” said Fadi Abu Shamat, Vice President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics.“With the new Galaxy A series, we are extending these meaningful mobile experiences to more users, combining reliable performance, enhanced camera capabilities, and AI-powered features that help simplify everyday tasks and enable more natural, effortless interactions.”
Smarter everyday experiences with Awesome Intelligence:
With One UI 8.5, Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G bring Samsung's latest AI-powered features to more users through Awesome Intelligence.
Voice Transcription, AI Select, Object Eraser, Filters and Edit Suggestions make it easier to stay productive and creative throughout the day, while Galaxy A57 5G also adds Best Face and Auto Trim.
Circle to Search with Google now supports multi-object recognition, while upgraded Bixby and Gemini enable more natural and seamless interactions.
Clearer camera, day or night:
Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G feature a triple-camera system led by a 50MP main sensor, delivering bright and detailed photos and videos across a range of lighting conditions.
Enhanced Nightography improves low-light capture, while Galaxy A57 5G further enhances image quality with sharper detail, reduced noise and more vibrant results. AI-based scene optimization, together with ultra-wide and macro lenses, adds more flexibility across different shooting scenarios.
Built to keep up:
Galaxy A57 5G delivers upgraded CPU, GPU and NPU performance for smooth streaming, scrolling and content creation, supported by a 5,000mAh battery, Super-Fast Charging 2.0, and an enhanced vapor chamber.
Both Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G feature immersive Super AMOLED+ displays with Vision Booster, IP68 water and dust resistance, and Samsung Knox Vault protection, alongside features such as Private Album, Theft Protection and Privacy Alerts.
Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G also offer up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades, along with up to six years of security updates.
Availability in the UAE:
Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G are now available in the UAE starting April 10 through Samsung/ae, Samsung stores, operators, and select retail partners. Galaxy A57 5G will be offered in Awesome Navy, Awesome Gray, Awesome IcyBlue, and Awesome Lilac. Galaxy A37 5G will be offered in Awesome Graygreen, Awesome Charcoal, Awesome Lavender, and Awesome White.
Offers on Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G include:
Samsung Members benefits: including a 1-year Entertainer membership, 3 months of Amazon Prime, 4 months of OSN+, 3 months of Anghami Plus, and 2 months of Careem+.
Trade-in: save up to AED 599 with trade-in
Samsung E-Store offers: AED 200 cashback on Galaxy A57 5G and AED 150 cashback on Galaxy A37 5G
Prices:
| Model
| Price
| Galaxy A37 5G 6+128G
| AED 1,409
| Galaxy A37 5G 8+128G
| AED 1,509
| Galaxy A37 5G 8+256G
| AED 1,719
| Galaxy A57 5G 8+128G
| AED 1,739
| Galaxy A57 5G 8+256G
| AED 1,949
| Galaxy A57 5G 12+256G
| AED 2,159
| Galaxy A57 5G 12+512G
| AED 2,579
MENAFN10042026005446012082ID1110966537
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment